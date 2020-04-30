Rishi Kapoor Had Always Been ‘lively And Vibrant’, Says Kangana Ranaut In Her Tribute

The nation is still reeling with the unfortunate demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. The star passed away on Thursday after battling leukemia for two years. Kangana Ranaut shared a heartfelt tribute for Rishi Kapoor in her latest social media post and also wrote an emotional message along with it.

Kangana Ranaut shared a heartfelt tribute

Kangana Ranaut shared a beautiful picture with Rishi Kapoor on her social media and remembered her memories with the late actor. Kangana Ranaut recollected Rishi Kapoor to be a lively, vibrant and extremely friendly person. Kangana further wrote how Rishi Kapoor always appreciated and encouraged her. The Panga actor further offered her condolences to Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor. Take a look at Kangana's post on Rishi Kapoor.

A person who has always been lively and vibrant and extremely friendly... an actor who always encouraged and appreciated me. My heart goes out to Neetu ji. Rest in Peace #RishiKapoor 🙏🏻 - #KanganaRanaut

Kangana Ranaut mourns the demise of the great actor. pic.twitter.com/3ZPorqGefJ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 30, 2020

Despite the difficult phase of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, many members of the film industry like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Armaan Jain have reportedly rushed to the hospital to be with the late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son, Ranbir Kapoor amidst this tough time. The Karz actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor had also reportedly asked the Union Home Ministry last night for permission to fly to Mumbai by a chartered flight. However, Riddhima was told permission to fly could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, now the sources have confirmed that Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor will be travelling via a private jet from Delhi. She will be reportedly reaching Mumbai at 18:00 hours. She also shared a heartfelt message for her father on her social media handle.

