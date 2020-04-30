Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Highlights Of The Veteran Actor's Love Story With Neetu Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He spent much of his 2019 in New York being treated for cancer which he fought for a long time. Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side during his last moments. They are among the most renowned couples in Bollywood sharing a charismatic bond for around 40-years of their marriage.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s relationship highlights

Rishi Kapoor met Neetu Singh on the sets of Bobby and they worked together for the first time in 1974 released, Zehreela Insaan. Being friends, in the beginning, the two started dating when Neetu was just 14 years old, while Rishi was a popular heartthrob of Bollywood. Like a movie, Rishi realised his love for Neetu when he was shooting in abroad and she was filming in India. The actor wrote a telegram that read “Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai,” to Neetu which she showed to Yash and Prem Chopra.

Even though Rishi Kapoor expressed his love for Neetu Singh, he was not ready to commit and said that he would only date her and not marry her. However, they got engaged in a secret ceremony which was held by Rishi’ sister in Delhi. They finally tied the knot after dating for five years, when Neetu was 21-years-old and Rishi was 26-years-old. Neetu gave up her acting career to focus on home and family.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor became parents for the first time in 1980 when they were blessed with a girl, Riddhima Kapoor. They welcomed their second child, a boy in 1982, Ranbir Kapoor. Now, 39-year-old Riddhima is a designer and 37-year-old Ranbir is a well-known actor. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor faced problems in their marriage but always came out stronger with Neetu being the rock, as mentioned by her husband and son.

Rishi Kapoor worked with his wife Neetu Kapoor in around 15 films. They were Amar, Akbar, Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Dhan Daulat, Jhoota Kahin and Zinda Dil to name a few. Neetu made her comeback in acting in 2009 with Love Aaj Kal for a small role opposite Rishi Kapoor. Then the real-life couple appeared as reel life husband and wife again in Do Dooni Chaar.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in New York. Neetu Kapoor was by his side every moment and often shared pictures on her Instagram handle. After a long battle with the disease, the iconic actor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

