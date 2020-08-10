Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Housekeeping Head's Birthday With A Beautiful Cake; See Pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the head of the housekeeping staff in Manali. The actor celebrated the young man’s birthday at her home, where she is staying with family. The pictures have impressed her fans as they can be seen circulating it across social media handles.

Kangana celebrates housekeeper’s birthday

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to Instagram stories to throw some light on the recent birthday celebration that happened at her Manali mansion. She posted a picture with her housekeeping head along with a creamy chocolate cake. In the picture, she can be seen smiling brightly for the camera alongside Bhuvan, the man in charge of her housekeeping staff.

In the pictures posted, Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed in a white salwar kameez which has been paired with a bright red dupatta. The dupatta also has intricate thread and mirror work done all over, which adds on to the beauty of the outfit. Her hair has been tied up messily while in accessories, she can be seen wearing bead statement earrings.

In the little note added next to the picture, by team Kangana Ranaut, they have mentioned that the picture had been taken amidst the celebration. They have also lovingly added a few emoticons to convey the message better. Have a look at the picture posted on Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram here.

Previously, actor Kangana Ranaut’s team had posted pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations that happened at her house in Manali. In the pictures posted, she could be seen posing with her brother, while holding a Pooja thali from the Rakhi ceremony. She could be seen dressed in a traditional black and white outfit while flashing a blissful smile at the camera. She could also be seen with colourful flowers, around her hair, which complemented her look.

She had also posted pictures with her sister Rangoli Chandel and three of her brothers. The caption of the post spoke about the Rakhi celebrations happening in Manali. Kangana Ranaut has lately been quarantining with her sister Rangoli during the Coronavirus lockdown. Pictures of her Manali mansion had been doing the rounds earlier this month and had also managed to leave her followers stunned at its exquisite style. Have a look at the pictures here.

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

