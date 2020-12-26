Kangana Ranaut Shares Brother Aksht's Wedding Video; Rangoli Calls It 'heartwarming'

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on Saturday shared a beautiful video of their brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur. Rangoli wrote, "Marriages may be made in heaven but we work on them in this world, their love, loyalty and passion for each other is so heartwarming, I couldn’t keep myself from crying, sharing this lovely video from @gaatha.co.in Amazingly shot."

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on November 12.

Kangana Ranaut shares candid shots from brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur

Kangana Ranaut shares Aksht's wedding video in Udaipur, calls it 'most wonderful time'

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently declared that her 'most ambitious project' titled Thalaivi, based on the life of late actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa has now 'wrapped up.' As the film came to an end, Kangana wrote a heart-wrenching note for her team and said that it was a 'lifetime privilege to work with the team. She also admitted that she had 'mixed emotions' as her time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Arvind Swamy, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.