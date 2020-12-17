Kangana Ranaut Shares Candid Shots From Brother Aksht's Wedding In Udaipur

Kangana Ranaut who is currently completing her professional commitments took to Twitter and shared some endearing pictures from her brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur. The pictures from the wedding ceremony have lit up the internet and Kangana is grabbing eyeballs with her gorgeous Indian looks. The actress shared the picture from the sangeet ceremony and has left everyone in awe.

Kangana Ranaut's pictures from Aksht's wedding

She shared candid shots of herself twirling and dancing with the Rajasthani folk dancers at the sangeet ceremony of her brother. In the candid clicks, Kangana is seen lost in enjoying herself in dancing to the folk music of Rajasthan. She is seen making the most of her brother's fun wedding ceremonies in the photos. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi."

Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/YF3OsZ8wll — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

Actress Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht got married to Ritu in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur Taking to social media, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel gave a glimpse of the celebrations For the wedding, the Gangster actress looked beautiful in a purple and blue lehenga set with matching jewelry. The bride and the groom, on the other hand, looked regal in their respective outfits.

Kangana had also penned a[ost while giving a warm welcome to her sister-in-law Ritu on Twitter and wrote, “Welcome to our family Ritu ....” The post was accompanied by scores of pictures where Kangana can be seen laughing and the newlyweds posed for the camera. All looked resplendent in wedding finery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana on December 12 announced the wrap-up of her most awaited project Thalaivi in Hyderabad. As the shooting of the film was completed, Kangana wrote a heartwarming note for her team and said that it was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' to have worked with the team. She also confessed about having 'mixed feelings' as it's time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles. After a break of many months due to COVID-19, Kangana returned to the sets of Thalaivi in the first week of October, where the team shot for a schedule in Hyderabad. She had shared how the experience to shoot was ‘soothing and comforting’ and also revealed that her back was hurt during the Bharatnatyam sequences.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

