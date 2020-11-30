Kangana Ranaut shares Aksht's wedding video in Udaipur, calls it 'most wonderful time'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy completing her professional commitments in Hyderabad shared a video while showcasing the beautiful wedding of her brother Aksht in Udaipur. The video showcased the majestic beauty of the palaces and the city. The video gives glimpses of the numerous pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies while giving us a look at the gorgeous wedding venue.

Kangana Ranaut shares Aksht's wedding video

The video begins with the pre-wedding ceremonies that were held in Udaipur where the family was seen having a great time together and enjoying the festivities. While the gorgeous bride and the handsome groom were undoubtedly the highlights of the video, Kangana left her heart-melting when she showered her brother with praises. In the video, she talks about her brother’s personality and says, “Aksht is very considerate towards others. He feels for the pain of others and thinks about them. I am very famous for doing what I want to but he is just opposite to me.” She further said that her sister-in-law Ritu is very fortunate to find a boy like her brother as her soul mate.

Woke up to some videos and pictures of Aksht’s wedding, sharing one with my friends here.

This was undoubtedly the most wonderful time of my life these memories will always hold a special place in my heart. So many things came together and magic happened. Do watch when you can ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PV5AsNBcow — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 30, 2020

As the video progresses, Kangana's nephew Prithvi was asked whose wedding he's attending. The adorable little boy says he's at his uncle's wedding. When asked who his uncle is marrying, he says he's marrying him and leaves everyone around him in splits. The video then showcases the rich culture of Udaipur with the famous folk songs and dance that define that is sure to leave her fans mesmerized. Kangana shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Woke up to some videos and pictures of Aksht’s wedding, sharing one with my friends here. This was undoubtedly the most wonderful time of my life these memories will always hold a special place in my heart. So many things came together and magic happened. Do watch it when you can."

Apart from the video, the actress also shared a picture of her family’s visit to the original temple of Maa Ambika in Udaipur this month, The picture showed the entire family praying inside the temple after the wedding of Aksht. While sharing the picture, the Manikarnika actress wrote, “ My whole family visited the original temple of Maa Ambika for the first time in Udaipur this month. They were thrilled to be there. That temple is so alive consecrated with SHAKTI. Very fortunate to have found her.”

My whole family visited the original temple of Maa Ambika for the first time in Udaipur this month. They were thrilled to be there. That temple is so alive consecrated with SHAKTI.

Very fortunate to have found her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F7O6GUE3AI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 29, 2020

