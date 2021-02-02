Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Picture; Opens Up About Her Love For Photography As A Kid

Kangana Ranaut loves to take a trip down memory lane. The Panga actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with her fans. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is posing alongside her childhood friend. Along with the picture, Kangana also shared an interesting story behind it. Find out more details about this story below.

Kangana Ranaut shares a throwback about her love for photography

Ever since making her debut on social media, Kangana Ranaut keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional life. She often takes a trip down the memory lane and shares some priceless throwbacks. She recently took to Twitter and shared a throwback from her childhood days. In this picture, Kangana is posing with a friend. Along with the picture, Kangana Ranaut revealed that as a kid she collected money and then bought a still camera. She then posed with her friend for one of the photo sessions. Ranaut also added how a local photographer named Sharma uncle used to send the camera reels to Chandigarh to get them developed and she used to eagerly wait to receive them. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here.

As a kid I collected money and bought a still camera, one of those photo sessions my friend is visibly embarrassed, Sharma uncle the local photographer used to send the reel of my camera to Chandigarh for washing and I remember waiting anxiously for weeks 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VK2n8ZtkyG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

A few weeks back, Kangana shared another throwback about celebrating Lohri in Himachal Pradesh. Along with the picture, Kangana wrote, “In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #happylohri2021”. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram post here.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film, Panga. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming action thriller, Dhaakad. The Queen actor took to social media and shared a poster of the same. Along with the poster she also revealed that she is playing a female field agent named Agent Agni in the film. Dhaakad is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut will also be starring in the multilingual film, Thalaivi. This biographical film is based on the life of late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi’s release date is yet to be revealed. Kangana Ranaut has shared a few updates from the sets. Take a look.

