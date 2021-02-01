Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Picture From Brother's Wedding, Take A Look

It's been more than a month since actress Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht tied knots with Ritu in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Looking back at the beautiful moments, Kangana took to Twitter and shared a throwback memory. The Manikarnika fame actress shared a picture of her sister-in-law Ritu along with her nephew Prithvi.

The picture seems to be from the wedding day as Ritu can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink bridal lehenga while a little and “naughty” Prithvi can be seen looking cute in a pink sherwani along with a matching turban on his head. The actress captioned the picture and wrote, “Throwback to brother’s wedding, my Sweet Bhabhi with my naughty nephew.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht got married to Ritu in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, taking to social media, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel gave glimpses of the celebrations. During the wedding, Gangster actress looked beautiful in a purple and blue lehenga set with matching jewellery. The bride and the groom, on the other hand, looked regal in their respective outfits. Kangana had also penned a[ost while giving a warm welcome to her sister-in-law Ritu on Twitter and wrote, “Welcome to our family Ritu ....” The post was accompanied by scores of pictures where Kangana can be seen laughing and the newlyweds posed for the camera. All looked resplendent in wedding finery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana on December 12 announced the wrap-up of her most awaited project Thalaivi in Hyderabad. As the shooting of the film was completed, Kangana wrote a heartwarming note for her team and said that it was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' to have worked with the team. She also confessed about having 'mixed feelings' as it's time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles. The actress is now working on her next film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh after which she will begin the shooting of her next upcoming film Tejas.

