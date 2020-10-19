Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures From Her Travel To Dharamshala With Family

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures of her day spent at Dharamshala with family friends. Kangana is currently preparing for her brother Aksht's wedding and has been travelling to distribute wedding cards to family and friends in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana also visited a resort property while in Dharamshala. She wrote, "Lovely day spent in Dharmshala with our dear family friend uncle @GSBaliHimachal one of the most popular and loved leaders of Himachal Pardesh also visited wonderful resort my friend R.S Bali running in Dharmshala, it’s a gorgeous property do visit friends" [sic]

Lovely day spent in Dharmshala with our dear family friend uncle @GSBaliHimachal one of the most popular and loved leaders of Himachal Pardesh also visited wonderful resort my friend R.S Bali running in Dharmshala, it’s a gorgeous property do visit friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BGVTwA1FXr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media to share a series of pictures of friends and family from the ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut extends brother Aksht's wedding invite to ‘great leader’ Shanta Kumar

Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hpwH0xFFEB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

आज मेरे भाई अक्षत की बधाई की कुछ तसवीरें, बधाई हिमाचल की एक परम्परा है शादी का पहला निमंत्रण मामा के घर में दिया जाता है, अक्षत की शादी नवंबर में है आज से सबको निमंत्रण दिए जाएँगे इसलिए इसे बधाई कहते हैं ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdqyqMwUqU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is losing extra kilos that she gained for her upcoming film Thalaivi. She is shedding extra kilos to begin prep for her projects in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhakad.

