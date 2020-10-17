Kangana Ranaut Posts Navratri Selfie From Manali, Mocks Maha Govt For Their 'obsession'

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter shared with her fans that she is fasting for the Navratris which have begun from Saturday and will go on till next Sunday, October 25. She also shared beautiful photos of herself dressed in traditional Indian wear to celebrate the first day of the festival.

However, she went on further to take another sharp jibe at Maharashtra government and revealed that an FIR has been filed against her. She called out 'Pappu Sena' (Shiv Sena) and claimed that they're obsessing over her.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Queen actor had shared another picture of herself conducting aarti at a temple seemingly in South India where she had been filming for her upcoming project Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut also wrote a message for her fans on the occasion of Navratri urging them to "enhance our energy system".

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020 pic.twitter.com/6lPoICCI7p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s intense action preparation

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video where she is seen performing boxing, handstand and kicking exercises with her trainer at home in Manali. She is seen sweating it out with intense focus as she stretched, jumped and kicked. In the caption, the Tanu Weds Manu star informed her fans about the start of action training for two of her films, one where plays a ‘Fauji’ (Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas) and a spy in Dhaakad.

Kangana wrote that the ‘Bollywood ki thali’ might have given her success, but she had returned the favour by giving the industry its 'first ever legitimate action heroine' with her film Manikarnika. She had not just starred in the film on freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai, but also co-directed the action film.

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

Kangana's upcoming projects

Kangana had recently revealed that she was working to lose 20 kilos that she gained for Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. She completed a schedule in Hyderabad a few days ago. The actor had informed that she will be kick-starting the shoot of Tejas in December. Dhaakad, where she was seen wielding guns in a fiery poster released last year, was scheduled to release no Diwali this year. However, all releases have been postponed due to COVID-19.

