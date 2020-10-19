Kangana Ranaut extends brother Aksht's wedding invite to ‘great leader’ Shanta Kumar

Actress Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's wedding celebrations have kickstarted in full swing at their hometown in Manali from October 18 with the Badhai ceremony. After the conclusion of the first nuptial ceremony, the entire Ranaut clan is busy sending out personal invites to the close ones for the wedding. To make the day more special for her brother, the actress extended the invite to her father’s friend and a great leader Shanta Kumar. The actress informed that he is currently mentoring at the Vivekanand Medical Research Institute.

Kangana Ranaut busy with brother Aksht's wedding preparations

Expressing her excitement while visiting the institute to distribute the invite, the actress wrote that it was her honour to be able to visit the Vivekanand Medical Research Institute while she went to invite the great leader for her brother’s wedding. Apart from sending out the invite, the actress seems to be enjoying her brother’s pre-wedding functions at home with her entire family. Earlier, the Gangster actress shared candid photographs and videos from Aksht’s Badhai ceremony in Mandi.

Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hpwH0xFFEB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

The Manikarnika actress took to Twitter and wrote details of the ceremony which is essentially a flagging off of wedding invites starting from the maternal grandparents' house. In the photo and video shared by Kangana, she can be seen applying turmeric paste on her brother's face while women of the house sang folk wedding songs in the background.

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media to share a series of pictures of friends and family from the ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is losing extra kilos that she gained for her upcoming film Thalaivi. She is shedding extra kilos to begin prep for her projects in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhakad.

