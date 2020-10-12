Kangana Ranaut Shares Room View Enjoying 'Himalayas Autumn'; Says 'makes One Intoxicated'

It was delightful experience for Kangana Ranaut to return to the sets for the shoot of Thalavi recently. And the feeling remained similar when she returned home in Manali after completing a schedule of her ambitious venture. The actor felt ‘intoxicated’ as she witnessed the sun shining in the Himalayas autumn and the blend of slight cold and warmth.

Kangana Ranaut’s Himalayas room view

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video of the view from her room, that overlooked the greenery and the hills. Recalling her experience in Hyderabad where she shot for Thalaivi as 'beautifully pleasant', the Tanu Weds Manu star enjoyed witnessing the Himalayas autumn ‘melting in to winters.’ In a poetic sort of description, she added that such a sunshine created an ‘enchanting glow’ and the combination ‘slight cold’ and ‘warmth of the morning sun’ made one feel ‘intoxicated.’

Kangana Ranaut had been at her home in Manali for over six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, before a visit to Mumbai for six days over the demolition at her property. She headed to Hyderabad soon after for the shooting of the film on actor-turned-politician J Jayalalitha.

The actor had recently shared some behind-the-picture pictures, dressed in a saree from what seemed like the shoot of the scenes in the assembly. She had recalled how ‘action’ and ‘cut’ never changed, amid the new standard operating procedures being adopted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thalaivi

Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the film was earlier slated to release in June this year, the new release date is yet to announced amid the release calendar going for a toss due to the pandemic. Thalavi’s first look and teaser had made headlines in November last year.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana is also working on films like Tejas, Dhaakad and a film on Ram Mandir-Ayodhya.

