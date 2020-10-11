With Jaya Ma's Blessings: Kangana Claims What Covid's Not Changed Amid Thalaivi Milestone

Kangana Ranaut's dedication to her art is commendable and her latest Twitter update about the end of a shooting schedule of her film is a testament to it. The actor has shared stills from the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivi along with a black and white photo of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa from the days of her youth. From what looks like an assembly scene, Kangana's look complete with the saree, bindi and the hairdo is strikingly similar to that of the late politician.

The Manikarnika actor has expressed love for her work through the caption claiming that everything remains the same when the director calls for action. She began filming after a gap of seven months earlier last month and has wrapped one schedule of the film based on the life of actor-turned-politician late J. Jayalalithaa.

Have a look:

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

The actor-turned-politician, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to cardiac arrest, is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the biographical drama will be directed by A. L. Vijay, one of the top filmmakers from the South who has helmed movies like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. The film will be written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika, and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi was due to release on June 26, 2020, but is currently under production. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelled trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

