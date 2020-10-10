Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Watch 'Judgementall Hai Kya' On World Mental Health Day

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday and spoke about her film Judgementall Hai Kya which released in 2019. She recalled that the film was made for mental health awareness and urged her fans to watch the film. The Manikarnika actor took a subtle dig at actor Deepika Padukone as she claimed that the film's original title, Mental Hai Kya, was criticised by "those who run depression ki dukan" and therefore, had to be changed.

The film's title was changed to Judgementall Hai Kya due to objections from the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) which filed a complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) claiming that the original title, Mental Hai Kya, trivialises mental health issues. The makers denied that the film discriminates against people battling mental health issues and in fact, encourages the audience to embrace their individuality. Kangana, in her tweet, has claimed that due to the trouble before its release, the film couldn't do well at the Box Office but it was "a good film".

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

Read | Kangana Ranaut shows Swara 'proof'; will return awards if proved wrong in Sushant case

Kangana Ranaut overwhelmed

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivi. In what seemed like a setting of a scene in the office of an administrator, the actor is dressed in a saree and has donned glasses as the filmmaker explained the scene to her. One can also see the crew setting up the props for the scene while wearing masks and face shields.

Read | Kangana Ranaut fumes at Twitter over harassment of Indology handle, calls it 'appalling'

The 33-year-old wrote that the stills were from the early morning discussion on the sets and called Vijay as an ‘absolutely talented and most affectionate director’. Sharing her delight about returning to a film set, she wrote that there were ‘many amazing places’, but it was a film set that was ‘most soothing and comforting’ for her.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Read | On Indian Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' team's message leaves fans excited

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi was due to release on June 26, 2020, but is currently under production. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelled trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

Read | Karnataka court orders police to register FIR against Kangana for her 'anti-farmer' tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.