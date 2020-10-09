Karnataka Court Orders Police To Register FIR Against Kangana For Her 'anti-farmer' Tweet

A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut for her now-deleted tweet on farmers' protests over recently passed farm laws. A complaint had been filed in private by Advocate L Ramesh Naik before Judge Vinod Balnaik at a Judicial Magistrate court in Karnataka where the court has now directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the 'Manikarnika' actor. The court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation.

Naik in his plea has alleged that Ranaut’s tweet has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the farm bills, “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society." Naik also said he had sent an e-mail complaint on September 22 to the Karnataka’s director general of police (DGP) and another senior official regarding the tweet. He had sought the registration of FIR for the offences under Sections 153A, 504, 108 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the actor.

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in a series of tweets, reassured farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the government procurement of farmers’ produce will continue after the bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha. Ranaut had picked up one of PM’s tweets, described the protesters as “the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even though no countryman lost citizenship due to CAA”.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

The actor later clarified that she did not call farmers terrorists and dared anybody to prove it. “Like Lord Krishna has Narayani Army, similarly Pappu has his Champu army that knows only to fight on the basis of rumours. This is my original tweet, if somebody can prove that I called farmers terrorists then I will apologize and leave Twitter forever,” she tweeted in Hindi.

