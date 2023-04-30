Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Photo With Anurag Basu, Recalls How He Trained Her

Kangana Ranaut recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled how filmmaker Anurag Basu trained her for his film Life in a Metro. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared an old photo of her with the Barfi director. In the picture, the two can be seen sharing a candid moment while discussing about the film.

Kangana Ranaut wore a black dress with floral prints and opted for a ponytail to go with her casual outfit. On the other hand, Anurag Basu, who is seated on the couch, can be seen sporting a shirt with jeans while pointing his finger at the actress. Sharing the picture, the Emergency actress wrote, "All thanks to this mad genius @anuragbasuofficial who launched me 17 years ago on 28th April 2006 here is a picture of him and me from life in a metro set (2006) this is how he trained me.... 'Tu chup kar (You keep quiet)' is his favourite training phrase...ha ha I love you Anu...thanks for everything." below the picture she wrote, "I was told actresses have 4-5 years shelf life... Well, I completed 17 years yesterday.." followed by an emoji.

About Life in a Metro

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Neha in Life in a Metro and the movie was helmed by Anurag Basu. The film's star cast included Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Shiney Ahuja, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, and Dharmendra, among others. The film was a success after its release in 2007.

Kangana Ranaut work front

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her films Emergency and Chandramukhi 2. In Chandramukhi 2, she will play the role of a dancer. Meanwhile, in Emergency, she will portray the role of Indira Gandhi. Apart from these films, she will also feature in Tejas as an Indian Air Force pilot and in The Incarnation: Sita as Goddess Sita. Some other films on her bucket list include Manikarnika Returns, Noti Binodini, and more.