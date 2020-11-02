Kangana Ranaut extends brother Aksht’s wedding invite to Himachal Pradesh CM

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been enjoying two back-to-back weddings in her family. After her brother Karan’s wedding, it is now time for her brother Aksht to get hitched. The actress who has taken the responsibilities of looking after the wedding arrangements, recently stepped out on November 2 to invite Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur for the wedding.

Kangana Ranaut extends brother's wedding invite to Himachal Pradesh CM

The actress shared a few pictures from her visit to the CM office along with her father, sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht and her father’s friend Mahendra Singh Thakur. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the Chief Minister and Jal Shakti, Horticulture, Revenue and Sainik welfare Minister, Mahendra Singh Thakur while giving away the card. She captioned the post and wrote, “Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji.”

Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6TZ1qA4Rqy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

Apart from sharing the pictures from the CM office, the actress also posted some random candid shots from her car while traveling. She captioned the pictures and wrote that the pictures were clicked by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. The actress looked stunning in a light purple dress that she had accessorized with minimalistic jewelry.

Earlier, the actress extended the invite to her father’s friend and a great leader Shanta Kumar. The actress informed that he is currently mentoring at the Vivekanand Medical Research Institute. Expressing her excitement while visiting the institute to distribute the invite, the actress wrote that it was her honour to be able to visit the Vivekanand Medical Research Institute while she went to invite the great leader for her brother’s wedding.

Today our family extended the invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to Shri Shanta Kumar ji one of the great leaders of his time and my father’s friend, it is my honour I got to visit Vivekanand Medical Research Institute uncle is mentoring now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hpwH0xFFEB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is set to appear next in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Indian politician Jayalalitha and will see her play the titular role of Jayalalitha. The biopic is a trilingual flick and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The movie was set to release on June 26, 2020, but the production took a halt due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and the huge climax scene is left to be shot.

Apart from that, the shoots for her upcoming patriotic film Tejas is to go on the floors soon. The actor, who recently got awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to arts, was last seen in the movie Panga playing the role of Jaya Nigam. She was also seen in the movie Judgemental Hai Kya and Manikarnika in the year 2019.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Twitter)

