Kangana Ranaut Shares An Unseen Photo From Her Aashram Amid Ongoing Demolition Row

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been the talk of the town over the past few months. Since the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor has been vocally criticising the Bollywood industry for favouring and advancing nepotism. However, recently, Kangana Ranaut has been in a heated battle with Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena which has evidently become a topic of national interest. Amid the ongoing conflict, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and shared a rather calming photo from her Isha Yoga centre. Check out her tweet below -

Kangana Ranaut's tweet

This is one of my most favourite pictures, it is from my aashram Isha Yoga center, nothing is planned a very spontaneous capture but somehow depicts transition so beautifully ðŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/MMuXpdJzLx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

In the caption, the actor revealed that this is one of her favourite pictures from her Isha Yoga centre. She also revealed that the photo was not planned and it was a 'spontaneous capture'. But, according to Kangana, the photo somehow depicts a transition beautifully. It is not sure which transition the actor was addressing in the tweet, but it surely hints at being a spiritual transition given the overall theme of the tweet.

On the other hand, Republic World has reported that two police complaints have been lodged against Kangana Ranaut at the Vikhroli Police Station and Dindhoshi Police Station in Mumbai. The complaints have been filed for making remarks against the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and for apparently disturbing public harmony through her social media post. As of now, there is no confirmation whether the complaints have been filed as FIRs. This development comes after Kangana Ranaut criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray through a series of tweets hours after BMC demolished parts of her office in Bandra. Check out her tweets below -

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless

Whereas, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association has come in support of Kangana Ranaut after a part of her office was demolished. The President of IMPPA, TP Aggarwal has released a statement which reads - 'All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned'.

