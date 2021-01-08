Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel Appear Before Police In Sedition Case

Kangana Ranaut and her sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Mumbai Police on Friday in a case of making inflammatory statements, where they have been booked under ‘sedition’ and other charges. The sister duo was spotted at the Bandra station in the suburbs, where there was heavy media presence. Their appearance came moments after the former posted a video asking she was being 'tortured.'

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Sister Summoned Again By Mumbai Police Over FIR; Asked To Appear Next Week

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli appear before Mumbai Police

Kangana was dressed in a saree as she arrived with her sister Rangoli in a car at the police station. The Queen star waved at the cameras as the shuttegbugs jostled for space at the venue.

The Mumbai Police had first summoned them to appear on October 21, which they could not attend due to their brother’s wedding.They failed to appear for the subsequent summons on November 3, and later on November 10 as well.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Granted Interim Protection By Bombay High Court

Kangana arrived in Mumbai only recently and had spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown at he residence in Manali. Her previous appearance was under intense drama when her property was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Case against Kangana & Rangoli

The Mumbai Police had registered a complaint against the duo on Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed’s complaint. He had accused Kangana of ‘defaming’ the film industry with words like “hub of nepotism”, “favouritism” in her tweets, and Rangoli of making comments to ‘spread communal tension’ .

The Bandra police had registered an FIR under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Moments before arriving at the police station, Kangana Ranau posted a video where she asked why she was being 'tortured.'

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

“Since the time I have been talking for the country’s welfare, I am being attacked and abused. My house was demolished illegally. So many cases have been filed against me for talking about the farmers, and one case is just for laughing."

She added, "At the beginning of corona, my sister Rangoli ji had raised her voice about the atrocities doctors faced, so they filed a case on her too. Even my name was put in it, though I was not even on Twitter then, such things happen."

Kangana continued, "Honourable Chief Justice rejected this and stated that it did not hold merit. With the order, I was also asked to appear before the police station, and no one has told me what kind of an appearance it is."

READ: Kangana Ranaut & Sister Rangoli Chandel Summoned By Mumbai Police On October 26 & 27

READ: Payal Ghosh 'cheers' Bombay HC's Verdict; Congratulates Kangana Ranaut

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.