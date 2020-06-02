Kangana Ranaut Poses For A Pic With Sister Rangoli In Her New House; Check Out

Over the past few weeks, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been keeping herself busy while designing and decorating her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s new house in Manali. The actress has been taking a personal interest in putting the finishing touches to the house before its completion. Recently, Rangoli shared a post on social media along with a long note about thanking her sister and also mentioned how her new house is made up of only local material for construction.

Rangoli Chandel shares a picture with sister Kangana in her new house

Rangoli shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page where she can be seen all smiling and posing with her sister along with several shots of their new house. In the picture-perfect click, fans can see the gorgeous Tanu Weds Manu star clad in a lavender ethnic suit with her hair tied up. On the other hand, Rangoli can be seen dressed in a saree and her husband Ajay is seen standing by her side. As they posed together in a perfect frame, one could sense how much the sister’s support and love for each other.

Along with this, Rangoli also shared stunning photos of the house decorated by Kangana and her. In another, fans can catch a glimpse of little Prithvi Raj sitting in the puja room. Rangoli thanked her sister for all the hard work that she has put behind in the construction of the house which they have named “Villa Pegasus.” The name of the house has been kept after the building in Mumbai where her husband Ajay and she started their married life in an apartment, She further mentioned how Kangana only went for local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations. At last, an elated Rangoli wrote that dreams do come true.

A day back, Rangoli shared adorable photos of Kangana welcoming Prithvi Raj for the first time to the new house. The photos surely left fans in awe of the Thalaivi star’s relationship with her nephew. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as the political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Along with her, Arvind Swami will be seen as former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. G. Ramachandran. The film is a multi-language film and was originally slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the shoot had been stalled and now, work will resume post it.

