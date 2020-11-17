Kangana Ranaut Shares Sun-kissed Selfie From Manali, Says 'all Seasons Are Beautiful'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up her brother Aksht's wedding and returned to her hometown in Manali. The actress who was delighted to come back to her house after days of sleepless nights gone behind the preparation for the wedding, shared gorgeous photos of herself as she welcomed a cold winter morning in her town. The Manikarnika actress who is spending quality time with her family in Manali since the lockdown shared glimpses of the beautiful nature around her house in her hometown with fans.

Kangana Ranaut shares winter morning pictures

Kangana took to Twitter and shared sun-kissed pictures while describing the cold weather of Manali. While captioning the post, she revealed that the morning temperature was recorded to be minus two degrees. Kangana enjoyed the warm rays of the sun as she glowed in the selfies. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Good morning friends.....Manali is beautiful and cold, early morning was showing minus two degrees temperature if we learn to dance to the rhythm of nature all seasons are beautiful."

Good morning friends.....Manali is beautiful and cold, early morning was showing minus two degrees temperature, if we learn to dance to the rhythm of nature all seasons are beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ioUoybbPDQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 17, 2020

With her brother Aksht’s wedding festivities happening on point, the actress has been enthusiastically updating fans about the ceremonies, tradition and also mesmerizing them with her outfits. The actress on November 15 took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her brother Aksht's reception. Kangana looked stunning in traditional pahadi attire (the shawl & headgear). She also revealed that the gold-beige Sabyasachi saree she wore was gifted by her parents. Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on November 12.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad and has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

