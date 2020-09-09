Kangana Ranaut Slams BMC For 'spreading Fake Information'; Ranvir Shorey Backs Her

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday evening to awaken the citizens of Maharashtra after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her property in Mumbai. She wrote, "Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours."

She further wrote, "Governments come and go when you normalize violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands, wake up now." [sic] She also shared a legal document and alleged that it is 'fake information' (as the date mentioned is of 20-10-2018) spread by the Maharashtra Government and clarified that she only received the notice on September 8.

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. ⁦@mybmc⁩ at least have the courage to stand by your audacity 🙂 why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Ranvir Shorey also took to Twitter backing Kangana Ranaut. He slammed the state government for demolishing Kangana's office in Mumbai.

The use of state agencies for vengeance against individuals is pure tyranny, no matter how provocative the person may be. More so when the agency involved is only known for incompetence and corruption. #shame — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 9, 2020

Kangana landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Right after reaching her residence in Mumbai, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a series of videos showing how the BMC entered her property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut says 'Getting threat calls' after BMC demolishes office property in Mumbai

Kangana lashes out at CM Thackeray

Reacting to the demolition, Ranaut issued her first statement saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think you have taken revenge by colluding with film mafia and demolishing my house? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will break. This is the wheel of time, it never remains constant. You have done a great favour on me, as I understand what those Kashmir Pandits went through."

Bombay HC calls BMC action on Kangana Ranaut's property 'malafide', order accessed

"I vow that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. I will awaken the citizens as I knew this will happen to us. Uddhav Thackeray, it is good that this cruelty happened to me as it signifies something. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!"

