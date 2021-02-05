Kangana Ranaut Slams Rihanna After Reports Of Her Charging $2.5 Million For Tweet Surface

Kangana Ranaut on Friday reacted to a report that said pop star Rihanna was paid around 2.5 million dollars to tweet in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest. When converted into Indian Rupees, the amount comes to around Rs. 18 crores. Kangana expressed shock at the figure and slammed Rihanna by saying, "So little!!?"

She further said that she gives her "friends gifts of the same amount" and called these International celebrities "biggest fraud" for commenting on India's farmers' protest. Kangana also said, "I don’t mean to brag, I don’t do fairness creams, item numbers, shows, big hero films and now all brands cancelled my contracts also, still whatever little I earn most of it I give away and in return gain so much more, not able to express how to encourage people to give, that’s all." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab; levels grave '100 cr' allegation over Rihanna's tweet

Itna kum... !!! Itne ki toh main apne friends ko gifts de deti hoon ..... kitne saste hain yeh sab yaar hahahaha biggest fraud @Forbes incomes, they have no access to any financial data of celebrities still claim fake incomes of stars, sue me @Forbes if I am lying ... https://t.co/ofOrapWl4z — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

I don’t mean to brag,I don’t do fairness creams,item numbers,shows,big hero films and now all brands cancelled my contracts also,still whatever little I earn most of it I give away and in return gain so much more,not able to express how to encourage people to give,that’s all🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the 'Nation Wants to Know' wherein she hit out at global celebrities and political groups backing them on the farmers' agitation in the country against the farm laws. Kangana said that they are not trying to "defame" India but to "brutally" divide the country into pieces. She said that it is a blessing that Greta Thunberg uploaded the document which exposed the plot against India before eventually replacing it with an "updated toolkit."

Kangana went on to take on Rihanna directly, who 'hasn't spoken yet about the pandemic, hasn't spoken about the US Capitol Hill riot, one day wakes up and tweets about farmers. She must have charged 100 crore at least, where are they getting this money from?'," Kangana alleged.

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, outlines 'international plot to divide India into pieces'

