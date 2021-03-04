Kangana Ranaut Slams Trolls Who Claim She Pulled The Smoothie Bowl Pic Off The Internet

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared a picture of a smoothie bowl which a few minutes later many claimed was pulled off the Internet. Later she clarified that it was made by her and supported it with a picture of her holding the bowl.

Kangana also slammed some influencers on Instagram who was sharing the morphed pictures claiming she was downloading pics off the Internet and calling it her own. She also claimed that the person behind this 'smear campaign' is an 'obsessive lover' she had a fling with. "I will reveal his name with solid proofs," she wrote.

Read what transpired in the Twitter thread here—

There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional.... seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

कितना तड़पते हो यार.... there is a proper investment of troll army, creative ka budget to make memes, to write lies to spread smear campaigns uuffff movie mafia +political mafia + jaded actors who are rejected lovers

तुमको बेचारी फ़्रूट बोल से भी इतनी जलन है ।

ऊफ़्फ़्फ़्फ 😁 https://t.co/rRdBIk4tQx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

There are paid smear campaigns happening on Instagram as well .... many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread ,Instagram is also paid as my followers numbers automatically drop, fans who unfollow don’t even realise it. I know who is behind it (cont) https://t.co/TzUtoWFCYp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

My team has tracked down this source, from where the money for smear campaigns flowing,we found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is . When the time is right I will reveal his name. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity.. pic.twitter.com/dTpLfJgBm5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant,that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work https://t.co/0L8ine4UIM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with, he is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

