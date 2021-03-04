Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Slams Trolls Who Claim She Pulled The Smoothie Bowl Pic Off The Internet

"The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with," Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter. Read —

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared a picture of a smoothie bowl which a few minutes later many claimed was pulled off the Internet. Later she clarified that it was made by her and supported it with a picture of her holding the bowl.

Kangana also slammed some influencers on Instagram who was sharing the morphed pictures claiming she was downloading pics off the Internet and calling it her own. She also claimed that the person behind this 'smear campaign' is an 'obsessive lover' she had a fling with. "I will reveal his name with solid proofs," she wrote. 

Read what transpired in the Twitter thread here—

