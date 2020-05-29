Kangana Ranaut Speaks About Social Judgements; Wishes To Be Among The Richest In India

Kangana Ranaut has seemingly never shied away from speaking her mind in public and recently, the actor spoke about the societal judgements and how people thought that she was a 'gold-digger'. The actor revealed that she never had any primary or material ambitions, however, things changed when she noticed how 'women were judged' for not going after materialistic opportunities. Adding to the same, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she doesn’t run after money, however, from the outer perspective, the actor remarked that she is often perceived in a negative light.

Furthermore, Kangana mentioned that this perspective changed the course of her life. Adding to the same, Kangana revealed that it made her feel that even she should have a fair chance in society. Speaking about her ambitions, Kangana Ranaut remarked that she wants to become one of the richest people in India.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Is Said To Have Rejected THESE Popular Films Which Later Became Superhits

Kangana recently made it to the news, as she shared the inside pictures of her posh office located in Pali Hill, Mumbai. If the reports are to be believed, Kangana invested a hefty sum of Rs 48 crores in remodelling the bungalow. Take a look at some of the pictures of Kangana's plush office:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Says Family Was 'after Her Life' Over Rs 48-crore Mumbai Bungalow

What's next for Kangana?

Kangana last graced the big screens with Panga. Inspired by the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. The much-loved biographical sports entertainer hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Reveals She's 'uncertain' About Which Medium She Would Make Content For

The actor is currently gearing up for her next biopic, Thalaivi, which follows the rise of the actor-turned-politician, the late Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the much-anticipated film was slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the release is reportedly postponed. However, no official statements have been made by the makers.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Says Family Was 'after Her Life' Over Rs 48-crore Mumbai Bungalow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.