Kangana Ranaut Says Family Was 'after Her Life' Over Rs 48-crore Mumbai Bungalow

Kangana Ranaut’s luxurious bungalow at her hometown in Manali, overlooking the snow-clad Himachal mountains had made headlines some time ago. The cost of the bungalow was said to be Rs 30 crore and pictures had gone viral then. If that was grand, the actor went a step ahead and reportedly splurged Rs 48 crore for a property when she set up her production house recently.

Kangana on Mumbai studio

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Office At Pali Hill Is A Dreamy Workplace For Her; BTS Videos Surface

Kangana recently opened up on the journey to set up her studio in an interview with an entertainment portal. The Queen star revealed that the plans to build the studio was on for some time but the failure of her films like Rangoon and Simran put a brake on her plans. Nevertheless, as she bounced back with Manikarnika, she once again got the freedom to set the property in the way she wanted.

The National Award-winner stated that almost everyone was against the idea of her setting up a property like this for work. They felt she could have rented an apartment instead, something that a studio arranges when they back a project. However, Kangana was sure that she could not work from glass chambers where ‘there’s no life’ and preferred to have ‘organic fabric’ and plants around her.

The Fashion star clarified that it was a ‘bungalow’, and that it was ‘expensive’ being situated in the heart of Mumbai at Bandra’s Pali Hill. The actor shared that her family poked fun at her demands, joking that she’d struggle as a director with so many demands, and even her sister Rangoli termed her as a ‘diva'. The actor said that her CA felt she was ‘wasting her money’ and that she could have instead put the money into bonds or restaurant where she could’ve earned Rs 40-50 lakh.

She said her sister and other family members were ‘after her life’ over her decision, but she stuck to her own plans. Kangana said that the studio has been a ‘challenge’ for her and that she will realise if it was a good or bad investment with time.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Is Said To Have Rejected THESE Popular Films Which Later Became Superhits

Kangana had officially inaugurated the Studio, that she has named Manikarnika Films, with a pooja in January this year. Her brother Akshat will also be working with her at the production house.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently at her Manali home, where she is living since the announcement of the lockdown.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Fashion' Was Backed With Some Amazing Soundtracks, Take A Look

READ: Malaika Arora Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Rocked The Pastel Co-ord Set Like A Diva?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.