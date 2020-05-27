Kangana Ranaut Reveals She's 'uncertain' About Which Medium She Would Make Content For

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up to a leading news portal and revealed she was not certain about which medium she would make content for. Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut said that movies were quite dramatic when they were meant for theatres alone. Highlighting the changing dynamics, the Panga actor added that no one could define how content would shape up as it was early to decide which way to go.

Ranaut revealed that as a creative person, she felt there was a lot of time for her to learn and achieve. Speaking about her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the actor said that it gave her a different kind of success. The actor also revealed that if she was just an actor who came from a small town and became a star, then she would be anxious with the theatrical business running into a dilemma at the moment. She added that her stardom came at a high price and also that she had it created all by herself.

Furthermore, in the same interaction with the news portal, Kangana opined her views about her plans to direct a full-length feature film. To which, the actor reportedly revealed that she and her team would see how the cinema and theatre business would go by and where they would stand post the Coronavirus lockdown. Kangana Ranaut concluded saying that she would be comfortable being a big star who got lauded for her acting, and also a content creator who worked behind the scenes.

Kangana Ranaut's projects

Kangana was last seen in Panga. In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in Kabaddi. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. However, the film did not churn massive numbers at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. The movie is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film directed by A. L. Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. The film is a drama based on the life of Jayalalithaa who was the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie was set to release in 2020, however, with the on-going pandemic, no announcement has been made yet. The cast of the film includes Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and will also star Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

