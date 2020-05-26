Kangana Ranaut Is Said To Have Rejected THESE Popular Films Which Later Became Superhits

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche for herself and cemented her place in the Hindi film industry on pure merit and hard work. Kangana comes under the list of highest-paid actors in Bollywood at present.

Kangana Ranaut has worked in a vast range of film compared to her contemporaries. Most of the credit goes to the choice of films she has picked to invest as an actor. However, there were some films that were rejected by the 'Queen' which later went on to become popular hits. Here's a list of popular movies reportedly rejected by Kangana Ranaut:

Here is a list of popular movies rejected by Kangana Ranaut-

Sultan

Kangana Ranaut was reportedly offered a role opposite Salman Khan in the film Sultan. Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie Sultan was the highest-grossing movie of that year. But, Kangana Ranaut reportedly dropped this offer because of her busy shooting schedule.

Sanju

As per reports, Kangana Ranaut was also offered the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanyta Dutt in the biopic blockbuster Sanju. The movie Sanju was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The reason why Kangana Ranaut let go of the role opposite Ranbir Kapoor is unknown.

The Dirty Picture

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor are good friends and share a great bond and have collaborated for many projects together. Kangana Ranaut was reportedly the first choice of Ekta Kapoor in the film The Dirty Picture for the role of Silk Smitha. But, as per reports Kangana Ranaut turned down the role, and then it went to Vidya Balan, who gave a stunning performance and gained several accolades for the movie.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut was also offered the lead role opposite Salman Khan in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie was a hit at the box office but reportedly, Kangana Ranaut did not accept the character of the female lead in the movie. It is said that when Kangana Ranaut declined the lead role in Kabir Khan’s movie, it was finally portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Airlift

Akshay Kumar’s hit movie, Airlift was reportedly offered to Kangana Ranaut. However, as per reports, Kangana Ranaut turned down the project because of her busy working schedule. She was offered the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in the 2016 hit film Airlift, which was later played by Nimrat Kaur and loved and appreciated by fans as well as critics.

Rustom

As per reports, Rustom was the second film of Akshay Kumar that was turned down by Kangana Ranaut. The movie starring Akshay Kumar was a period drama. Reportedly, the filmmakers had approached Kangana Ranaut many times for the role. However, the Queen actor refused it. Later, Ileana D’cruz played the role.

