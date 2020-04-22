Kangana Ranaut Starrer Dhaakad's Release Date Postponed Due To COVID-19?

The Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt trouble for the film. The producer of the movie Sohail Makhlai recently revealed to a leading online portal that Dhaakad release date has been postponed due to the pandemic. He revealed that the Kangana Ranaut starrer was to have its first major schedule in the month of April.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 10 Lakh To 'Thalaivi' Daily Wage Staff And Film Workers

He added how that had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus. He went on to say that the team of the film had decided to keep the schedule in July as Kangana Ranaut's filming for her Jayalalithaa biopic had also got postponed from July. However, the producer revealed that he is now sceptical if the film will go on floors even in July. He said that he is now doubtful if he can start shooting the Kangana Ranaut starrer in July.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Gets Ready To Lose 20 Kgs For Tejas & Dhaakad, Gained It For Thalaivi

Dhaakad release date postponed

Sohail Makhlai was also quipped on the Dhaakad release date which was supposed to be during the festival of Diwali. He added that it is true that the team of the film announced the Kangana Ranaut starrer to have a Diwali release. He went on to say that even the schedule for the Dhaakad release date had been laid out but the coronavirus pandemic has hit the film industry hard. The producer hinted that the release date of the Kangana Ranaut starrer has also hit a roadblock due to this present situation.

Also Read: Here's Why Rangoli Chandel Wants To Volunteer For PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs Campaign

Kangana Ranaut... New poster of #Dhaakad... Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai... Produced by Sohel Maklai... Co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media... Filming to commence early next year... #Diwali 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/6aMFPyWHCA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2019

However, the producer was confident that the Kangana Ranaut starrer will be made successfully and will not be compromised. He said that the director of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Razneesh Ghai is a well-known name in the advertising industry. The producer said that Razneesh has also made three ads with Kangana Ranaut and shares a close bond with her. The producer hinted that due to the ongoing situation, there is no 'clarity' about the Dhaakad release date till now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.