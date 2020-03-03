Here's Why Rangoli Chandel Wants To Volunteer For PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire, and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that she wanted to volunteer for the campaign. She said she wants to give a piece of her mind to all his critics online.

Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do.... 🥰🙏😁😁😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 3, 2020

PM Modi's message

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted.

His tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts.

On Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon. This evoked a series of reactions, especially from the members of BJP. For instance, party spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged the PM to reconsider his decision.

Many hashtags appealing to PM Modi to continue on social media were top trends on Twitter since Monday evening. Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

