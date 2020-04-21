Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 10 Lakh To 'Thalaivi' Daily Wage Staff And Film Workers

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is practising social distancing while she is at her Manali house amid COVID-19 lockdown. The outspoken actor, Kangana, is enjoying pampering sessions at home. Apart from spreading awareness about the pandemic, the actor has also helped the battle against coronavirus by doing her bit. As per recent media reports, Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs.10 lakhs towards coronavirus relief funds.

Kangana Ranaut was busy with the shoot of Thalaivi before COVID-19 lockdown. Since the lockdown has imposed across India, the shooting of the movie came to a standstill. Kangana Ranaut reached out to the daily wage workers in this state of despair. The actor reportedly donated Rs.5 lakh for all the daily wage staff that was working on the movie. Not only that, but she has also donated another Rs.5 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India’s COVID-19 Relief funds.

Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister Dr. J. Jayalalitha. Helmed by Vijay, Thalaivi will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language. As per reports, Kangana Ranaut has learned Bharatnatyam and Tamil to fit in the character. In order to gain weight, the actor reportedly took hormonal pills. The movie is theatrically scheduled to release in June 2020.

Amid COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing fitness videos to motivate fans to work out at home. The actor urged fans to keep themselves inspired to work out and not let the lethargy get to you. Have a look at it here:

