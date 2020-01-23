Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga's Director Says There Is A Jaya In Every Household

The much-awaited Panga starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit theatres and fans cannot wait to finally watch the film. The story of the film speaks of a normal household mother who rose to fame due to her success in Kabaddi. However, the character of Jaya in the film faces several obstacles which make it harder for her to attain success. The film talks and celebrates such women who try to manage both sides of the spectrum, being their work and personal life.

The film has already created enough buzz among the audience, the supporting cast of the film to look promising according to the audience. Speaking to a news portal the director of the film Ashwiny Iyer said, that in her life itself she has been asked the question of household and kids and she has been sent on guilt trips. It is this reason that the director decided to make such a film, she expressed that the film is close to her heart.

When later asked about the framework of the film by the same news portal Ashwiny added that the story has its relevance deep-rooted in every household in India. According to the director, every household has a potential Jaya with them. The director added that players like Serena Williams and Sania Mirza are idols who proved that one can still be the best even after pregnancy physically. The director aims at changing the perspective laid by the patriarchal society.

When later asked about the choice of sport in the film, she said that football is particularly on the rise in India. She said she appreciates the craze of the game, however, felt like kabaddi is being ignored. Despite that, she praised the pro kabaddi league for keeping the craze of the sport alive. She then went on to compare Panga to that of a mechanism such as a jungle where the lioness goes for hunting.

