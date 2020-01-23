'Panga' Promo Goes 'Kangana-less', Features Jassie Gill In Animated Conversation With Son

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The film is already creating a buzz everywhere for its story and amazing concept. The actors are seen making appearances on various television programs and talk shows. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and written by Nitesh Tiwari.

One of the promo shared by Kangana Ranaut showed a snippet of a conversation between Jassie Gill and his on-screen son. Surprisingly the promo is 'Kangana-less' as the actor is just shown training. Not a single dialogue of hers is shown in this new promo that was launched recently. In the promo, the father-son duo is shown having an animated conversation. The son is persuading Jassie Gill’s character to train his mother, a character played by Kangana. The new promo looked adorable and full of fun as fans showered their praises in comments.

The film’s plot revolves around the story of a real-life national Kabaddi player from India. The player battled through all the personal and professional turmoil and atrocities and managed to emerge victoriously from it. The character is shown to be battling through various norms and stereotypes of society and still finding some happy moments with her family.

The film is expected to release on January 24. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film is most likely expected to clash with Street Dancer 3D. However, Remo and Kangana both maintain a good professional relationship. According to various news media portals, Remo D’Souza has said that he is very eager to see Panga.

