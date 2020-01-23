Kangana Ranaut Drops A New Promo Of 'Panga' Ahead Of Its Release, Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming sports-drama, Panga, is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Ahead of its release, Kangana Ranaut's team dropped another promo video. The video features Jassie Gill and Yagya Bhasin, who are playing Kangana's husband and child in the film. The father-son conversation in the promo will surely give a nostalgic moment to most of us.

The promo video captures the helplessness of a child in the absence of his mother. The short-video starts with Jassie Gill serving a burned parantha to Yagya. After seeing it, he sarcastically comments on his father's cooking skills. After a few incidents, the kid finally confronts his father and requests him to get her mom back in the home, followed by Kangana moving towards a Kabbadi mate.

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, in the previous promo videos, Adi aka Yagya was seen making Jaya aka Kangana follow a keto diet. Meanwhile, in another promo, he was seen tricking Prashant aka Jassie to convince Jaya for thinking about marking her comeback. His character portrays a supportive son, who tries to encourage his mother to grab the opportunity and give a second chance to her sports career.

Details of the film

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, the film also stars Richa Chaddha, Neena Gupta and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal characters. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is bankrolled under the production banner of Fox Star Studios. Panga's background score is composed by the music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It will clash with Varun Dhawan and Shradhha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D, releasing on the same day that is January 24, 2020.

