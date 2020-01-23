Kangana Ranaut, Panga Cast Attend The Special Premiere Of The Movie; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga had its special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. The star-studded event was attended by the cast of the film. Kangana Ranaut’s team had posted about her look on their official Instagram account and the netizens were impressed by her unconventional look. Check out the pictures from the night of the special screening here.

Panga premiere

The Instagram post mentions that Kangana Ranaut will be seen oozing some major Frida Kahlo vibes. She wore a floral hairband and kept her makeup to minimum to complete the look. Kangana Ranaut looked breath-taking as she posed for the paparazzi.

Bollywood actor and Kangana Ranaut’s onscreen mother Neena Gupta looked like a vision to behold. She wore a white coloured one-shoulder dress. She accessorised the outfit with a golden coloured choker and a similar coloured bangles and bag. She wore white coloured heels to complete the look.

The premier was also graced by actor Richa Chadha who wore a bottle green coloured wrap-around dress. She left her hair open and completed the look with a pair of dark coloured heels. While actor Jassie Gill wore an all-black outfit, he paired the look with a light coloured jacket. He also complemented the look with a pair of brown coloured kicks.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari graced the occasion in a black coloured sheer sari. The golden design on her sari brought out the glamour in the look. She left her hair open in soft waves and wore a pair of black coloured heels to complete the look.

Panga is the story of a kabaddi player who aspired to make a comeback after embracing motherhood. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in a pivotal role, while Jassie Gill plays the role of her husband. The movie-Panga is set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

