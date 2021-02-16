Kangana Ranaut Stops To Buy Earthenware From A Clay Shop In Betul

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter to repost a video of her buying earthen at Betul market. The original post mentioned that the media don't show 'this side' of the actor, referring to the interaction between her and a child. While reposting, Kangana wrote about falling in love with Madhya Pradesh and that she brought some earthen. Check out the Tweet.

Also Read: Kangana believes 'ultimate symbol of love is Lord Rama', pens note on Valentine's Day

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Finally night shifts are over, went shopping in Betul yesterday, bought many beautiful earthenware, there are so many things to admire and love about Madhya Pradesh, falling in love every day ❤️ https://t.co/hXjZMoph8q — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 16, 2021

In the video, the actor is seen talking to a kid while asking him about the earthen. She held up one of the earthenware and asked him if he knew what it was. She is seen wearing a white salwar kameez. The actor finished her night shoot for her upcoming action movie Dhakaad and was seen interacting with the locals.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut enjoys Safari at Satpura Tiger Reserve, says, 'had a wonderful time'

Earlier, on February 14, the actor shared pictures from her trip to Satpura Tiger Reserve. While thanking the Madhya Pradesh tourism in her tweet, she also added that she saw a tiger and had a wonderful day. In the picture, she is seen wearing a grey top with a denim jacket and white pants. She paired it with high raise black boots. Check out the pictures.

On this lovely Sunday went on safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve, saw some gorgeous animals along with a big male tiger, spectacular lakes and scenery took my breath away. Thank you @MPTourism and forest department here for this amazing day, had a wonderful time indeed, thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IIvhH1UbxV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 14, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's movies

Kangana Ranaut made her entry into Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's Gangster in 2006. Later on, she did movies like Woh Lamhe, Life in a...Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kites, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Shootout at Wadala, Queen, Simran and many more. She was last seen in Panga. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Dhakaad. She will also be seen in Thalaivi which is a biographical film about the life of politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she had to 'change car' after police dispersed Congress protesters

The actor is seen sharing snaps from her sets. Earlier, she shared pictures of her different looks from both her upcoming films. She also added she is the first actor to go through a 'major transformation' of roles. She had also compared herself to actors Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Check out the tweet.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut talks about team work, says 'collective vision creates magic on screen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.