Kangana Ranaut Stops To Buy Earthenware From A Clay Shop In Betul

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming movie in Madhya Pradesh. After her shoot, she stopped by a clay shop to purchase some earthenware.

Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter to repost a video of her buying earthen at Betul market. The original post mentioned that the media don't show 'this side' of the actor, referring to the interaction between her and a child. While reposting, Kangana wrote about falling in love with Madhya Pradesh and that she brought some earthen. Check out the Tweet. 

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter 

In the video, the actor is seen talking to a kid while asking him about the earthen. She held up one of the earthenware and asked him if he knew what it was. She is seen wearing a white salwar kameez. The actor finished her night shoot for her upcoming action movie Dhakaad and was seen interacting with the locals. 

Earlier, on February 14, the actor shared pictures from her trip to Satpura Tiger Reserve. While thanking the Madhya Pradesh tourism in her tweet, she also added that she saw a tiger and had a wonderful day. In the picture, she is seen wearing a grey top with a denim jacket and white pants. She paired it with high raise black boots. Check out the pictures. 

Kangana Ranaut's movies 

Kangana Ranaut made her entry into Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's Gangster in 2006. Later on, she did movies like Woh Lamhe, Life in a...Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kites, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Shootout at Wadala, Queen, Simran and many more. She was last seen in Panga. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Dhakaad. She will also be seen in Thalaivi which is a biographical film about the life of politician and actor J. Jayalalithaa.

The actor is seen sharing snaps from her sets. Earlier, she shared pictures of her different looks from both her upcoming films. She also added she is the first actor to go through a 'major transformation' of roles. She had also compared herself to actors Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Check out the tweet. 

