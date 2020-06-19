'Not A Sequel To Uri': Ronnie Screwvala On Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Tejas'

In a bid to pay tribute to the Indian army for their courage and valor, producer Ronnie Screwvala expressed his desire of backing another similar project like his last Uri: The Surgical Strike. Recently, the producer opened up about the next film titled Tejas to a media outlet which will be headlined by versatile actress Kangana Ranaut. Clearing the air of speculations revolving around the film, the producer reportedly revealed that the film is not a sequel of Uri.

Ronnie Screwvala wants to back Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas

When the producer was asked about the next project, he said that he is planning a fictitious-drama against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. Ronnie said that he wanted to make a film on the army and then Uri was offered to him. Further, the producer revealed that Tejas is not a sequel to Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri, because that was a true story and this is not. But he also said that the film Tejas will be on the same lines and the same scale. The news has increased excitement in fans who can’t wait for yet another gritty drama.

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Allegation Post Sushant's Death: 'Was Told I'd Commit Suicide'

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Gains Millions Of Followers After Nepotism Video; See Responses

The Tanu weds Manu actress is known to opt roles that are challenging yet gives her a scope to prove her mettle. Fans are excited to watch Kangana Ranaut in a film against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The Queen actress was last seen in Panga and won a great response for her performance. She’s currently in Himachal with her family spending quality time with them amidst the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently spoke up against powerful members of the industry and also threw some light on a similar situation that she faced. After releasing a video where she spoke about the impact of nepotism and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she decided to give out details on how she was told she will be finished if she does not stay quiet about certain issues. The actor indicated that she is ready to go to any extent to expose the people responsible for dirty politics in the industry. She said that once Javed Akhtar had called her to his house and urged her to apologize to Rakesh Roshan and his family. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was yelled at, saying she will be put in jail and eventually destroyed to an extent where she will even consider suicide as an option.

Read: COVID-19: Ronnie Screwvala Opens Up On Protection Of Workers, Urges Caution On 'lockdown'

Read: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Director Aditya Dhar Reveals Why He Chose Vicky For His Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.