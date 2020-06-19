Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Allegation Post Sushant's Death: 'Was Told I'd Commit Suicide'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently spoke up against powerful members of the industry and also threw some light on a similar situation that she faced. After releasing a video where she spoke about the impact of nepotism and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she decided to give out details on how she was told she will be finished if she does not stay quiet about certain issues. The actor indicated that she is ready to go to any extent to expose the people responsible for dirty politics in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut on internal politics in the industry

Kangana Ranaut’s social media video where she is talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been circulating around on social media for quite some time now. The actor recently spoke about how she had faced a similar situation in her life and has been trying to indicate that the privileged class of Bollywood have a lot to do with the actor’s suicide which has left the entire nation in a state of shock. She said that once Javed Akhtar had called her to his house and urged her to apologize to Rakesh Roshan and his family. Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was yelled at, saying she will be put in jail and eventually destroyed to an extent where she will even consider suicide as an option. Following the revelation, she said, she has been doubting if somebody said something on similar lines to Sushant Singh Rajput as well. Kangana Ranaut pointed out how he had also revealed in an interaction that the industry does not allow fresh talent to come up easily and that she can relate to it, which is why she wants to know what played the catalyst here.

Kangana Ranaut also spoke about a big fallout between Aditya Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that when she rejected Sultan, she went through something very similar as well. She questioned why ganging up happens if one project is rejected. Kangana Ranaut was of the stance that the privileged lot have blood on their hands and hence need to be questioned. She also added that she is ready to go to any extent to expose them now because it is high time.

