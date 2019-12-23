Kangana Ranaut Takes Over Ticket Counter At CST Station

After the success of Simran, Kangana Ranaut was critically acclaimed for her performance, and also received a nomination for the Best Actor at the Screen Awards. The actor is now all set to give the industry some back-to-back hits. In the year 2020, the actor is set to work for four movies, which include Dhaakad, which is in pre-production, Jaljeeera, and Thalaiva, which have been announced, and Panga. Here's what you need to know about the actor’s promotional activity for Panga.

Kangana Ranaut turns into a ticket vendor

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her upcoming movie Panga, which is inspired by the life of a National level Kabbadi player, and how she struggles and overcomes stereotypes. The film will also focus on the theme of family bond and love, which was a critical element in her success. For the promotion of the movie, the actor was seen at the CST station, issuing tickets to the local passengers. It was for the promotion of Panga, where she will play the lead character of a Kabbadi player turned railway employee who issues tickets.

At the ticket counter, Kangana was seen sporting a big smile to charm the passengers. She wore a white salwar kameez with yellow floral prints. Staunch fans of the actor know that the actor is not on social media. Therefore, the official managing team of the actor posted a video on their official Instagram handle. The video featured Kangana Ranaut, sitting at the ticker counter and issuing tickets to the passengers. The video was uploaded in the story section. And here is a link of it, along with the posters of the movie, that give a glimpse of the ensemble cast of Panga.

