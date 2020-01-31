From Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt, This Is How Much Celebs Charge Per Instagram Post

With a lot of Indian celebrities active on social media with a follower base in millions, they get approached by a number of brands for promotions. In today's era of social media, these social media influencers charge a fortune for one Instagram post. An eminent social media management company named Hopper HQ recently released an 'Instagram Rich List' which ranked celebreties as per the amount they charge for one sponsored post. However, only two Indian celebrities made it in the list, namely Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli.

Here is a list of celebrities and the whopping amount they charge per sponsored Instagram post.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Achievements That Left A Mark In The Global Platform & Made India Proud

1) Priyanka Chopra

According, to Hopper HQ's 'Instagram Rich List, The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra charges around ₹ 1.80 crore per Instagram post for brand promotion. Chopra ranked 19th on this list and had also topped the "Richest on Instagram" list by Forbes. Chopra has a follower base of a whopping 49 million on Instagram alone.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's NET WORTH After Her Grammys 2020 Appearance Is Shocking; Read Details

2) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a gigantic follower base on Instagram too. The actor reportedly charges around ₹ 1 crore for a single post on Instagram. Bhatt has more than 42 million followers on Instagram and is also one of the highest-paid female actors of Bollywood.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Refutes Report Quoting Nonchalant Response To Rangoli's Jibe On Her Flowers

3) Virat Kohli

Captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is one of the most-followed Indian sportsmen on Instagram. The cricketer has over 48 million followers on Instagram. According to Hopper HQ's list, Kohli charges around ₹ 1.35 crore for one Instagram post.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Will Be Sharing Screen With THIS Popular TV Face In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt Will Teach You How To Ace The Blazer Dress Right

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.