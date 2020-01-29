Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt Give Interesting Twists To Checkered Prints

Checkered prints have always been in fashion especially when it comes to formal wear. While the pattern is becoming more popular with power suits and blazer dresses, its recent rise in the ethnic ensemble is both, fresh and glamorous. Besides making its way into different types of ensembles, the pattern has updated its own style over the years too.

Bollywood divas like Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities have always given an interesting twist to the regular checkered print. Their stylists have styled checkered print outfits in a rather unique and chic way. Let's have a look at celeb-inspired checkered print outfits that can be your guide to acing formal wear like a boss.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Rocks The Fashion Game In These Print Outfits; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha checkered look book:

The checkered saree look:

The peppy checkered co-ord set:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slays In Blush Pink Ethnic And Western Outfits; Which One Looks Better?

Kangana Ranaut's checkered look book:

The checks pantsuit:

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt Know How To Style Metallic Outfits Just Right

The checkered print saree:

Alia Bhatt's checkered lookbook:

The checkered blazer dress:

Shraddha Kapoor's checkered look:

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Styles His Checkered Outfit Right, Take A Leaf Out Of Wife's Style-book

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.