Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt Give Interesting Twists To Checkered Prints

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt inspired checkered looks to take fashion cues from. Here's how you can style the checks in different ways

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Checkered prints have always been in fashion especially when it comes to formal wear. While the pattern is becoming more popular with power suits and blazer dresses, its recent rise in the ethnic ensemble is both, fresh and glamorous. Besides making its way into different types of ensembles, the pattern has updated its own style over the years too.

Bollywood divas like Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities have always given an interesting twist to the regular checkered print. Their stylists have styled checkered print outfits in a rather unique and chic way. Let's have a look at celeb-inspired checkered print outfits that can be your guide to acing formal wear like a boss.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Rocks The Fashion Game In These Print Outfits; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha checkered look book:

The checkered saree look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

The peppy checkered co-ord set:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slays In Blush Pink Ethnic And Western Outfits; Which One Looks Better?

Kangana Ranaut's checkered look book:

The checks pantsuit:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt Know How To Style Metallic Outfits Just Right

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

The checkered print saree:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Alia Bhatt's checkered lookbook:

The checkered blazer dress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Shraddha Kapoor's checkered look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Styles His Checkered Outfit Right, Take A Leaf Out Of Wife's Style-book

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ Alia Bhatt Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
