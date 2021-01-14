Kangana Ranaut urges to 'take up scriptures', clears, 'only motivating youth to join Army'

Kangana Ranaut has not been holding back in expressing her strong opinions, and recently had a message for those who were ‘jealous’ of her ability to debate on ‘almost any topic.’ The actor’s latest message was about a man’s goals and a woman’s power being sidleined recently as she urged them to take up the scriptures for the 'fight of the civilization.' The actor clarified that the message was nothing against the liberals, but only to urge the youth to join the Army.

Kangana Ranaut’s message on principles, power

Sadhguru had recently shared a video where he had given a strong response on the attack from trolls on Twitter. The mystic had written that people expected a spiritual organization to be 'spineless & without nerve', referring to an instance when his Isha Foundation had given a strongly-worded response to trolls.

Giving the example of Lord Rama and Krishna having their weapons and using them when needed, and also Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekanand giving it back when provoked, he asserted that Indian spirituality was not ’wimpy’ and could stand up for what mattered and hit back at criticism.

"If filth is all you can throw at us, we will make manure & throw it back hoping you will blossom," he said in the video.

Reacting to the video, Kangana had a message for the men who had forgotten their ‘purusharth’ (ultimate human goals) and women who had forgotten their power, and become 'weak.' She urged them to watch Sadhguru’s video and wrote, ‘listen to this, and take up the scriptures for the fight of the civilization.' The Tanu Weds Manu star then added that before the ‘libru’ attack her in fear, she clarified, ‘I am only encouraging the youths to join the Army, don’t be scared.’

ज़ो पुरुष धर्म के नाम पे अपना पुरुषार्थ और ज़ो नारी, प्रेम के नाम पे अपनी शक्ति भूल चुके हैं, कायरता को पा चुके हैं, ये सुने और सभ्यता की लड़ाई केलिये शस्त्र उठाएँ, अब सब लिब्रु डर कर मेरे पीछे पढ़ जाएँगे, मैं सिर्फ़ युवाओं को फ़ौज में जाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित कर रही हूँ, डरो मत। https://t.co/2mqR87jvaD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 14, 2021

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for the movie Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. She recently wrapped the shooting of Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. She has also signed the movie Tejas, where she plays an airforce pilot.

