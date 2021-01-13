Kangana Ranaut Recalls Memories Of Lohri Celebrations In Himachal, Shares Childhood Pics

On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, actress Kangana Ranaut took a stroll down memory lane and shared a series of childhood memories of Lohri celebrations. Clad in a purple dress with two ponytails, little Kangana can be seen gazing at the people who were busy with the preparations for the celebrations. While captioning the post, Kangana gave a brief about the Lohiri celebrations in Himachal.

Kangana Ranaut's Lohri celebrations

Kangana took to Twitter and explained that in Himachal they have a tradition of singing Lohri songs. She recalled her childhood memories of the joyful day and said that she used to make small groups and sang songs with all the children. “In Himachal, we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighborhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway.”Apart from Kangana, several Bollywood stars also extended their best wishes on the special day through their respective social media handles. Actors like Anupam Kher, Diljit Dosanjh, Adnan Sami were a few stars who wish their fans on Lohri.

Meanwhile, the actress who is in Madhya Pradesh busy shooting for her next film Dhaakad recently met t Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who showered praises on her. The actress gave a glimpse of her meeting with the CM on Twitter where Shivraj Singh Chauhan posed with the Dhaakad clapboard along with the members of the film’s crew at his office in Bhopal. Along with pictures of them enjoying snacks and a pleasant conversation, Kangana Ranaut shared that she came to why the leader was lovingly called ‘Mama Ji’. Calling him ‘most gentle, compassionate, and encouraging influence,’ she conveyed her gratitude to his ‘graciousness.’

The actress has been sharing moments from the preparation session of Dhaakad. Right from script reading session with the crew, which also includes Divya Dutta, brunch gatherings, where she introduced French director of photography Tetsuo Nagat and director Razneesh Ghai, she has been raising the excitement among her fans.

Kangana Ranaut plays a Lara Croft-like character in the movie. The movie had first been announced and the first look shared in 2019 and had been gearing up for release on Diwali 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the venture, which is now likely to release next year. Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will also be seen as former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in her next Thalaivi.

