Armymen's spirited Lohri video leaves netizens impressed; Kangana Ranaut says 'beautiful'

It was an occasion of celebration across the nation as numerous festivals were marked in different states on Wednesday and Thursday. Even celebrities of the film industry conveyed their good wishes to their fans, and recalled their memories of the festivals they celebrated. For Kangana Ranaut, it was the festival Lohri that brought back childhood memories, while a video of Armymen celebrating also left her overwhelmed.

READ: 'Happiness And Good Health' In PM Modi's Lohri Tweet; Political Leaders Greet Nation

Kangana Ranaut on Lohri and Armymen celebrating the event

A video of Armymen singing a Punjabi Lohri song, with full zest, while wearing woolen jackets to brave the snowy conditions, was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Singh Bagga.

Happy Lohri from Indian Army pic.twitter.com/23mV72Jkaz — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 13, 2021

The passion and energy of the jawans left netizens awestruck as they reacted with words like ‘Jai Jawan’, ‘heart-warming’ and more.

Beautiful... Happy Lohdi



Jai hind🇮🇳 — Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) January 14, 2021

Real Heroes.. Happy Lohri & Makar Sankranti — Shaifali Saxena- -TCA (@SDel1810) January 13, 2021

Waaaaah



Dil khushh ho gya — विरक्त् (̊T̊h̊e̊ Ůn̊k̊n̊o̊ẘN̊̊)̊ (@Virikta_Unknown) January 13, 2021

Kangana too was impressed and showered her love on the army men, writing, ‘beautiful.’

Beautiful ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 13, 2021

READ: IN PICS | Armed Forces Join Nation To Celebrate Harvest Festival Of Lohri With Full Zest

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut shared her memories of the festival which included singing the Lohri songs as a child and collecting money and sweets. A little Kangana was also seen looking curiously as she witnessed the rituals involving money, in the pictures.

In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021 pic.twitter.com/McsJP65zyw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 13, 2021

Previously on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders expressed their greetings for Lohri and also other festivals like Sankranti, Pongal and more.

PM Modi tweeted, "Happy Lohri! We pray that there is joy and good health everywhere. May this special occasion further compassion and kindness all across."

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country," was the President's message.

READ: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Their First Lohri; Check Out Pics

READ: Surbhi Chandna Reveals Her Plans For Lohri; Talks About What Food She 'relishes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.