Kangana Ranaut Wishes PM Modi On Birthday; Calls Him The 'Saviour Of Civilization'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday is being celebrated across the nation with pomp and fervour, especially with netizens sending in warm wishes for the country's 14th and current PM. Many members of the Indian film fraternity like Pawan Kalyan, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal among others have penned heartwarming wishes for the PM.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is winning laurels for her performance in Thalaivii, also took to her social media handle on Friday, September 17 to wish the PM. In a string of Instagram stories, she hailed PM as the 'Saviour of this Civilisation', hoping that he lives long and 'serve the nation for two more terms post 2024'.

Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle today, Kangana uploaded the PMs photo as he marches in front of the red fort and wrote, "Your birthday is an auspicious day for the nation.. Saviour of this civilisation was born today...True test of once character is if one is Modi Bhakt or virodhi ....if a bhakt then that person is a nationalist is a hater then definitely belongs to anti national tukde gang[sic]." In another photo, Kangana continued her wishes and wrote, "May you live long Prime Minister and serve this nation for two more terms post 2024 as well.. May you bring Bharat back it's lost glory, culture, wealth.... and values. Jai Shri Ram[sic]."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and wished PM Modi. He wrote, "A very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minster, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead[sic]." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wished strength, happiness and good health to the leader and wrote, "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji[sic]."

A very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minster, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2021

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2021

More on PM Modi's birthday celebrations

As the Prime Minister clocks his 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to achieve the record of administering maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day. The party workers have been celebrating the occasion of PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' since he assumed office in 2014. Narendra Modi's popularity as a leader is unparalleled, with him being the second non-Congress PM after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to win two consecutive terms as well as the first from outside Congress to win both terms with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

(Image: PTI/@KANGANARANAUT/ Instagram)