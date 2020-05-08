Here Are Some Songs From Kangana Ranaut's Movies To Uplift Your Mood In An Instant

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. She carved her niche and cemented her place in the Hindi film industry on pure merit and hard work. Kangana Ranaut's movies are very different from her contemporaries. The spectacular Bollywood actor was last seen in critically acclaimed Panga by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. To light up your mood and enjoy some happy music, here are some of the best Kangana Ranaut’s songs-

Kangana Ranaut’s songs to listen to when you want to uplift your mood

London Thumakda

London Thumakda is one of the most stunning dancing numbers of Kangana Ranaut. Watch this song and re-live the journey of our very own Rani with this astounding number "London Thumakda" from the movie Queen. The film was helmed by Amit Trivedi and starred Kangana Ranaut, Raj Kumar Rao, and Lisa Haydon. When this song released, it was one of the most-played songs at wedding functions. Listen to this happy song of Kangana Ranaut now!

O Gujariya

O Gujariya is the song from the movie Queen of Kangana Ranaut. It is a song when Kangana is having the best time of their life while hanging out together with her roommates in London. It surely makes one miss the super fun gang of Taka, Alexander, Tim and Rani. Watch this fun, happy song and refresh your memories with the song. O Gujariya was sung by Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D'Souza. The song was penned by Anvita Dutt under the banner of T-Series.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

Kangana Ranaut made a remarkable and impressive debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Gangster. A strange love-triangle with some pleasant and soulful tracks starring Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The entire music album of Gangster was a smashing hit but this particular song is sure to lift your mood.

Sadi Gali

From the film, Tanu Weds Manu, this happy song called Sadi Gali is an amazing track. The film, which was helmed by Aanand L. Rai starred Kangna Ranaut and R Madhavan in lead roles. This song is sung by Lehmber Hussainpuri and produced under the banner of T-Series. Sadi Gali has some amazing Punjabi lyrics and is a hit dance number of Kangana. Watch here!

