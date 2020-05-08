From Kangana Ranaut To Hrithik Roshan: Actors Who Impressed Critics With Their Debut Films

There are many debutant actors who have performed significant roles in their movies. But only a few of them have managed to impress critics. Actors like Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone have impressed critics and viewers with their performances in their debut films. With all that said now, let's take a look at actors who instantly impressed critics and viewers with their performances in their debut movies:

Actors who impressed with their debut performances:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone began her journey as an actress by starring alongside SRK in Farah Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om. Deepika was immediately recognized as the best actor in the year 2007. In the same year, she earned her Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for her performance. The plot of the movie revolves around Om, an aspiring actor, who gets murdered, but is immediately reincarnated into the present day. He attempts to discover the mystery of his demise and find Shanti, the love of his previous life.

Hrithik Roshan

In the year 2000, Hrithik Roshan became popular after the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai which was helmed by his own father Rakesh Roshan. The movie earned 11 awards that year. The movie was awarded Best Film, and actor Hrithik Roshan was awarded the Best Debut Male of 2000; Rakesh Roshan was awarded Best Director. The movie was not just a huge success but Hrithik Roshan too became quite popular among the masses. Roshan has since then gone on to become one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut starred in a movie about a gangster's alcoholic moll who falls in love with another man. The movie was helmed by Anurag Basu. Gangster was an emotionally charged gritty love story that takes its place as one of the best Indian gangster films ever made, and it was even regarded as one of the finest films of 2006. Kangana received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the film.

Source: Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram

