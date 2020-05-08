Kangana Ranaut's Movies Which Were Blessed With Melodious Soundtracks, See Full List

Kangana Ranaut is an unconventional Bollywood actor, who cemented her place in the Hindi film industry on pure merit. One of the highest-paid actors at present, Kangana Ranaut's movies are very different from her contemporaries. The stunning actress was last seen in critically acclaimed Panga by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Kangana's next release is Thalaivi, a biopic on late J. Jayalalithaa's life, helmed by A. L. Vijay. Most of Kangana Ranaut's movies have been path-breaking, be it her musically blessed Gangster or the highly entertaining Queen. Kangana's diverse movie choices, makes her stand out from the rest. Talking about Kangana Ranaut's movies, one trait that's very common in a majority of them is the presence of song spectacular songs.

Kangana Ranaut's Movies With Unforgettable Soundtracks

Most of Kangana Ranaut's movies have great tracks, which turn out to become chartbuster hits. So let's take a look at some of Kangana Ranaut's movies that have also had great soundtracks.

Gangster (2006)

Kangana Ranaut made an impressive debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Gangster. An unusual love-triangle with some melodious tracks starring Shiney Ahuja, Kangana, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The entire music album of Gangster was a chartbuster hit but songs like Tuhi Meri Shab Hai, Ya Ali, and Bheegi Bheegi were smashing hits.

Tuhi Meri Shab Hai

Ya Ali

Bheegi Bheegi

Woh Lamhe (2006)

Mohit Suri's Woh Lamhe starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja is one of the most underrated films of the talented actor. KR played a troubled aspiring actor in the movie with suicidal tendencies and Shiney helped her character to overcome her issues. Songs like Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai was a rage then.

Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai

Bin Tere

Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009)

Another musical blockbuster of the Revolver Rani actor is Raaz: The Mystery Continues opposite her ex-beau Adhyayan Suman and Emraan. Every song in Raaz: TMC was chartbuster hit, be it a dance number, a romantic track, or a melancholic song. Take a look at some famous tracks from the Raaz, Kangana's hit film.

Soniyo

Maahi

O Jaana

Queen (2013)

The movie which made the Raaz actor an overnight superstar is Queen. An iconic film in her acting career with an unusual story plot about a girl, who goes on her honeymoon, and discovers many things about her. Several tracks from Queen were blockbuster hits like London Thumakda,

London Thumakda

O Gujariya

Hungama

