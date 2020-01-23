Kangana Ranaut: Movies That Failed To Make An Impact At Box Office

Kangana Ranaut is one of the successful names in Bollywood who has given some memorable blockbusters at the box office. However, even she has had quite a number of box office duds that fans wished she had not starred in. Here is a list of Kangana Ranaut’s movies that did not work:

Rascals

Kangana Ranaut starred in this 2011 release as one of the leads. The movie was reportedly a major failure at the box office. It was also in the news for some scandalous controversy. Not many even remember that a movie like Rascals even released. The plot of the movie revolves around two con artists who fall in love with the same girl. However, a man the duo had conned earlier kidnaps the girl to get his money back from them. Besides Kangana, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Lisa Haydon also starred in Rascals in lead roles.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut And Other Actors Who Nailed Their On-screen Looks

Game

Game released in the year 2011 and failed to make an impact at the box office. The plot of Game revolved around a billionaire who invites four guests to his private island and accuses them of killing his daughter. But by a sudden twist of fate, he is found dead the next morning. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of a police officer in this movie. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Jimmy Sheirgill in important roles.

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebs Slayed In Silk Sarees

No Problem

Another movie among Kangana Ranaut’s box office duds is No Problem. The plot of the movie revolves around a man who is determined to lead an honest life after he decides to quit committing petty crimes. But his friend, who is also his accomplice, always lands him in some problem. Besides Kangana Ranaut, the movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, & Sanya Malhotra Will Teach You To Fall In Love With Curls

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Says, "Want To Make Film On Chandragupta Maurya"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.