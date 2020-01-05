Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, & Sanya Malhotra Will Teach You To Fall In Love With Curls

Fashion trends have always been inspired by actors and movie characters. Curly hair has become a popular trend now. Many people feel more comfortable wearing their curls out with pride, and others without curly hair people visit salons to perm or curl their hair. Some actors have managed to bring this hairstyle in fashion especially in Bollywood. From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, here's taking a look at Bollywood actors who are acing the curls with sheer perfection.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in 2006 with the Anurag Basu-directed Gangster. Her curly and voluminous hair instantly became a rage. Although she had it straightened for Life In A Metro, Kangana has been rarely seen in any other hairstyle after that. She seems to have brought curly hair back in trend. Kangana Ranaut has taken every opportunity to flaunt her curly locks, whether be it in movies or at fashion shows. Way to go, Kangana!

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Family Tree And Lesser-known Facts About Her Family Members

Also Read: How Kangana Ranaut Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In 2019

Taapsee Pannu

Another Bollywood actor who rocks the curly hairdo is, Taapsee Pannu. In an interview with an entertainment portal earlier, she had reportedly said that she did not like her curly hair during school days and had also got it permanently straightened twice. But later, Taapsee Pannu felt revealed that her hair looked dull and lifeless because of all the chemicals. So, she finally decided to go with her natural hair texture.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Vs Kriti Sanon: Who Will Star In The Remake Of 'Run Lola Run'?

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Curious To Know What The Paps Did On The First Day Of New Year

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has impressed us with the roles she has played so far. The actor was highly appreciated for her performance in Dangal. Besides her acting skills, she has also been appreciated for speaking about curly hair. On her social media handle, Sanya Malhotra has opened up about how she was insecure about her curls at one point in time, so much so that she even ended up burning her hair. However, now Sanya is finally over that phase and loves her locks.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Announces Her Next Film, 'Pagglait'; Read For More Details

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Reveals Her Relatable Opinion About Math Ahead Of Shakuntala Devi Biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.